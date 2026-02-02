These 5 Killer Guitar Solos Are Imprinted On True Classic Rock Fans For Life

Guitar solos kick ass, right? They got the bends, the shrieks, the licks, the wahs, the taps, the pained orgiastic facial expressions, and can skyrocket a song to emotional zeniths unattainable within the confines of an otherwise droll, daily existence. And since the "golden era" of classic rock (1964 to 1982) delivered unto us banger rock songs that we'll be blasting on repeat 'til the day we die, it stands to reason that some of those songs contained killer solos that have been seared into the very souls of true fans for life. And yes, this is indeed the case.

In selecting some of those killer classic rock solos, we already defined the era of time that we're pinpointing: classic rock's heyday and not just "classic rock" as a byword for "old rock." As for what defines a killer solo, well, that could be a lot of things. The best solos gather a song's story, rephrase and reiterate it, and act as the culmination of an entire musical piece. A solo can be a total shredfest, it can be melodic and hummable, it can be short or long — whatever. But in order to be imprinted for life, it's likely got to be a prominent song that folks have heard again and again and can cite note for note.

On that, er, note, we've settled on a couple of obvious choices, like the epic solos from "Free Bird" and "Hotel California" by Lynyrd Skynyrd and Eagles, respectively, as well as the equally legendary solo from Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven." Add to these a no-brainer choice from Pink Floyd and perhaps a surprise choice from Dire Straits, and we've got enough superb, varied solos to shred in your head for life.