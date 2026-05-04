5 Classic Rock Songs From 1969 That Prove It Was The Decade's Best Summer For Music

We submit that the best decade for summer music is the 1960s, and that the decade's best year for summer music is its last. 1969 brought a bumper crop of summer rock classics that has rarely been equaled, ranging from the 5th Dimension's reimagining of "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In," which brought rock to Broadway, and Broadway to the Billboard Hot 100, to George Harrison's luminous "Here Comes the Sun," which reached out to listeners at the end of a tumultuous decade with the warmth of a proffered hand.

1969 was the summer of "Something in the Air" and the landing on the moon; the Woodstock Music Festival and "Hot Fun in the Summertime"; and the Stonewall uprising and "I'm Free." All these tunes, which drew from rock, pop, R&B, and soul, are summertime classics that endure to this day. You can easily imagine them blasting from a beach radio in 2026 as well as 1969.

In 1969, if just for one summer, the decade's discontent thawed and melted into a celebration of freedom, the good life, and potential for positive change. All of these qualities are embodied in these five songs — radiant rock classics from the best season of the best year of the best decade for summer music.