The Real Meaning Behind Here Comes The Sun By The Beatles

The beginning of 1969 in London, weather-wise, was a miserable affair. February and March were the coldest they'd been all decade, and spring seemed like it would never come. George Harrison's mental state mirrored the frigid weather, per "All Together Now: The Abc of the Beatles Songs and Albums." He had temporarily quit The Beatles during a recording session for the album "Let It Be," frustrated by Paul McCartney's controlling nature, among other issues, according to Newsweek. Then he got tonsillitis and temporarily lost his singing voice before being busted for marijuana possession, which at the time meant a possible prison sentence.

But by April, things seemed to be changing for the better. The weather transformed, and spring arrived. Harrison got away with a $600 court fine for possession, per the Associated Press. One day he decided to play hooky from the business of being a rock star and headed down to Surrey to see his friend Eric Clapton. Hanging out in Clapton's garden with an acoustic guitar and warmed by the sun, Harrison felt a sense of relief from his troubles and began to compose "Here Comes the Sun."