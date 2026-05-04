Every Music Lover Had One In The '60s — And It Deserves A Comeback

In the 1960s, the hi-fi home stereo sat at the center of home life. It encouraged people to listen more closely to music, which in turn encouraged technology that better captured recording quality. And while it's incredibly easy nowadays to pull out your phone and absent-mindedly listen to music with whatever crummy earphones you've got, we think the older method deserves a comeback.

The home hi-fi revolution — and the marketing term "hi-fi" (high fidelity) — began in 1954 with the Yamaha Hi-Fi player, just a few years after 7-inch records first became popular. No matter the sound quality, this was still a mono system, however. It took until 1958 for the first stereo system to hit the market, with a more spatially immersive sound coming from multiple speakers. At that point, hi-fi systems and all of their various technological components were largely the province of well-heeled enthusiasts. It wasn't long, though, before non-audiophiles started scooping up hi-fi stereo systems because they loved music, not because they cared about gadgets. This is what kicked off the golden age of the home stereo, the '60s through '70s, when the home hi-fi system became an essential, but still luxury-leaning, home good.

Most importantly, the home hi-fi stereo encouraged folks to actually sit and listen to vinyls, not just click on a random playlist and let it buzz in the background. This is the true benefit of a home hi-fi system: It encourages a love of music, which we think can't help but make life better.