Popular Things From The 1960s That Are Totally Banned Today

When today's older adults talk about "the good old days," it's more likely than not that they're talking about the 1960s, at least in part. That was when they were young and without a worry in the world, living in a decade that seemed ideal and idyllic. To be fair, there was a lot of objectively wonderful and solid stuff happening in the 1960s, especially with music, movies, and delicious hamburgers. As the decades wore on, the Baby Boomers who came of age during the '60s have endlessly looked back at that era with fondness, pushing their nostalgia onto later generations. Their fuzzy collective memories became firmly entrenched as fact, while all the negative, dangerous, and mind-boggling things from the 1960s were mostly forgotten. Fortunately for all, the wildest pastimes, procedures, and habits of the 1960s have been toned down or completely eradicated.

The 1960s were the tumultuous decade that housed the way worse than we thought Vietnam War and the brutally and nobly fought Civil Rights Movement; yet for many, the '60s were mainly about carefree living. It was a time when there was little regulation or seemingly little thought paid to the universal hazards in daily life. Here are some of the activities and behaviors that were extremely normal and commonplace, well-liked even, that just don't happen anymore, because it's basically illegal to engage in them in the 21st century.