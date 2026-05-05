5 One-Hit Wonder Love Songs From The '60s That Still Have Us Head Over Heels

Volumes of ironically dense text could be written about the charming simplicity of "Stay" by Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs. It's precisely because of that simplicity that the tune is such a relatable and easy-to-digest snapshot of love. At just over a minute and a half, and with not an ounce of analogy to cover up its basic story, "Stay" is like its young subjects: Innocent, honest, and with only love on its mind.

The story in "Stay" is that of a lover asking their date to stay out for just one more dance, and with both of their parents' permission, no less. The request and the entire production surrounding it are as pure as the driven snow, and there is no twist in the bridge section or otherwise. Williams, who wrote the song when he was just 15, used so little and yet captured so much. That feeling of wanting a date to last forever, the elation that comes with a first dance or handhold, and the all-consuming infatuation that is a young crush — all of them feel alive in Williams' words and voice.

"Stay" is brief. At the date of this writing, it still holds the record for shortest song to top the Billboard Hot 100. Yet despite its lack of complexity and humble origins, the tune has indeed stayed in the hearts of many. It has been covered time and again, some versions having charted themselves, and also found new life in the late '80s as part of the "Dirty Dancing" soundtrack.