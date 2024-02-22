The Real Reason Phil Collins Quit Genesis

The news that Phil Collins was leaving Genesis was presented with levity. "Genesis ... are currently seeking a vocalist," read the group's statement (via Genesis News). "For the past 20 years, drummer Phil Collins has been temping as a singer, to great acclaim. Now however he has decided to move on in order to concentrate on his solo projects." To call Collins "acclaimed" in 1995 might have been a stretch. While the singer and the band were ubiquitous on the radio in the 1980s and '90s, he became so associated with inoffensive pop ballads that an army of vocal critics made it a habit of pillorying him as the embodiment of "consumerist vapidity," as The New York Times put it. Others blamed him for the transformation of Genesis from a more interesting conceptual band to a simplistic pop sound after Peter Gabriel left.

Such comments linger to this day, and Collins, who has admitted to feeling overexposed at the height of his fame, later felt the sting of being a media whipping boy. But the tide of opinion on him had just started to turn by 1995, and the move into solo projects wasn't necessarily a bold new direction. After all, he had been juggling his work as an individual with Genesis throughout the 1980s. One of his greatest hits, "In The Air Tonight," came off his first solo album, "Face Value." A few years before the split was announced, Collins' album "Both Sides" didn't do as well, and one might have expected him to take refuge in the stability of a band. But he was more than ready to go his own way.