5 Rock Musicians Who Experimented With '70s Country — And Nailed It

On the heels of the explosion of psychedelic, folk, and roots rock in the late '60s, the 1970s saw country influences trickle into rock music and take over. Like Bob Dylan, who hired Nashville pros to play on albums like "Nashville Skyline" in the late '60s, rock musicians in the '70s mined country sounds and songwriting and found gold.

The twang, harmonies, storytelling, and drawl these musicians took up yielded groundbreaking albums and iconic sounds. Not only did going country help Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead gain wider audiences, it also pushed the legendary band to produce perhaps its finest studio work. And on the rock, pop, and country charts, the 1970s also saw the emergence of Linda Ronstadt, whose rock and country balancing act made her a megastar. This blending of genres gave us not just country rock, but everything after, from soft rock, alt-country, heartland rock, and Americana to megastars like Taylor Swift.

Here, we've rounded up five rock musicians whose experiments with the Nashville influences opened new sonic byways, indelibly impacting American music. Of course, rock and country are close cousins, and rockabilly from the likes of Johnny Cash had already blended country and early rock 'n' roll in the '50s. Therefore, we kept our choices to those who either broke out with their country-rock blend in the '70s, such as Glenn Frey, or like Neil Young and Garcia, nailed the switch in that decade. However it transpired, something extra special happened when '70s rockers took the country route.