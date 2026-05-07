5 Love Songs From 1960 That Sound Even Sweeter Today

What is it that makes a love song special? Sincerity? Sensitivity? A sense that the singer knows what it actually feels like to be in love? We'd say all of the above, plus music that matches the words. And while each decade of the 20th century has produced some lovely love songs, certain songs from 1960 stand out as sweeter than ever.

We already outlined what we're looking for as far as music and lyrics are concerned: sincerity, sensitivity, and authenticity. This covers any good love song. But for a tune to stand out as sweeter to modern ears, it's got to have some special quality that distinguishes it from its contemporaries — something that'll surprise 21st-century people in a way that wouldn't have surprised folks back in 1960. It's likely that this could relate to cultural values that have changed over time (reflected in Billboard's list of Top 50 love songs of the 21st century), which we touch on as needed but are otherwise beyond the scope of this article. And as far as genres or musical stylings are concerned, anything goes. In the end, we've chosen a song that counts amongst love song royalty that's been covered hundreds of times, as well as several songs that justifiably reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. We've also got a posthumously released, beautifully sweet song from a singer who died far too early.