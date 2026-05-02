Musicians Over 60 Who Are Still Rocking Hard As Ever

Who says you have to stop rocking once you reach AARP membership age? It may have seemed like a younger generation's playground back in the 1960s, when the original rockers were duck walking and bebopping into adulthood, but all that changed when the rock stars of the '70s decided there was no reason to hang up their leather pants just because they hit their 60s. In fact, there is a cadre of some of the best-known names in the rock biz still actively recording and performing well past retirement age, for both audiences who've loved them for decades and listeners who are just discovering how awesome they are.

With a whole host of well-seasoned acts determined to rock from the cradle to the grave, there's no such thing as a farewell tour. Musicians like Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, and Bruce Springsteen are just a few of the over-60 rock 'n' rollers who give the guitar-slinging whippersnappers a run for their money. These musicians all seem intent on spending their so-called golden years with their fist in the air and their amps cranked up to 11.