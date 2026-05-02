Musicians Over 60 Who Are Still Rocking Hard As Ever
Who says you have to stop rocking once you reach AARP membership age? It may have seemed like a younger generation's playground back in the 1960s, when the original rockers were duck walking and bebopping into adulthood, but all that changed when the rock stars of the '70s decided there was no reason to hang up their leather pants just because they hit their 60s. In fact, there is a cadre of some of the best-known names in the rock biz still actively recording and performing well past retirement age, for both audiences who've loved them for decades and listeners who are just discovering how awesome they are.
With a whole host of well-seasoned acts determined to rock from the cradle to the grave, there's no such thing as a farewell tour. Musicians like Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, and Bruce Springsteen are just a few of the over-60 rock 'n' rollers who give the guitar-slinging whippersnappers a run for their money. These musicians all seem intent on spending their so-called golden years with their fist in the air and their amps cranked up to 11.
Stevie Nicks
Eternal rock 'n' roll role model Stevie Nicks seems to be on a never-ending tour, always cropping up in social media concert clips with her devoted fans roaring in adoration. While her boots may be shorter and her dancing less frenzied these days, her husky voice is in supreme shape and her energy level is through the roof.
With Fleetwood Mac on an indefinite break, Nicks keeps performing on the regular. A 2025 re-release of her 1973 "Buckingham Nicks" album reminded fans of how long she's been at it. The glitter never fades for rock's everlasting fairy godmother.
Mick Jagger
You might think a rock star with the hard-partying past and troubled history that Mick Jagger has would be swinging in a hammock somewhere on an island by now. But the over-80 hip-shaking singer is still going strong, appearing as agile as ever in concert videos and sounding fierce on more recent recordings like "Hackney Diamonds," the band's 2023 album of all-new material.
A shout-out to his bandmate Keith Richards, an octogenarian himself who keeps up with newer guitarists lick for lick, is also well deserved. These two have been at it so long, they might be playing at their own funerals someday.
Bruce Springsteen
When you're the boss, nobody questions if you stick around work later than the rest of the crew. For capital-B Boss Bruce Springsteen, that means an ongoing onstage party that feels just as energetic as ever. He's never off the road for long, and his new music contains every bit of contemporary social awareness and rock 'n' roll spunk as any of his older records.
Springsteen pads his band projects with solo records and potential tour dates without his compatriots backing him up. For a guy who helped define working-class rock, it beats taking up golf and handicrafts.
Iggy Pop
Glam-punk pop poster boy Iggy Pop is still tearing it up at festivals around the U.S. – and he still does it without a shirt on. He also puts his throaty warble to great use on his own tours, as if he's still in his 30s instead of rounding the corner to his 80s.
Don't let the Miami home address fool you; Pop's calendar is loaded from top to bottom with live appearances supporting his decades-deep portfolio of punk rock perfection, including 2023's "Every Loser," his most recent album (as of mid-2026) featuring hard-rocking playmates like Duff McKagan and Travis Barker.
Joan Jett
When Joan Jett sang her life-altering anthem "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" back in the '80s, she wasn't exaggerating. This innovative female rocker has been glass-ceiling-smashing since she was a teen, heading up her all-girl rock band the Runaways before embarking on a wildly successful solo career.
Though Jett is approaching her eighth decade on Earth, she shows no signs of slowing down, circling the globe with tour after tour and occasional drops of new recorded material. Her fans still show up in droves to hear her play her greatest hits from their own youth.
Billy Idol
Rock 'n' roll bad boy Billy Idol may be a grandpa now, but don't expect him to La-Z-Boy it anytime soon. In addition to adding new songs to his catalog like the 2025 album "Dream into It," the snarling singer gets on stage and struts his stuff on a regular basis, showing the young pups how the older cats get it done.
Considering his admitted substance misuse and a horrific motorcycle accident that almost took his leg in 1990, Idol rocks the house like a cat who still has six of his nine lives left — well, maybe seven.
Alice Cooper
Alice Cooper, the king of shock rock, may have dialed back his once-scandalous stage show theatrics (like Cooper's horrifying live chicken incident), but he still has his tour bus pedal to the metal. He hits the road regularly to share his greatest hits with eager fans, impressive stuff for a guy who started rocking back in 1969 and never really let up.
His original crew reunited for a 2025 album called "The Revenge of Alice Cooper," bringing it all back to where it started five decades earlier. With full-circle rock-star moments like this still cropping up, retirement doesn't seem to be in the cards for Cooper.
Ann and Nancy Wilson
Heart's growling, howling vocalist Ann Wilson and her forever-shredding sister Nancy hardly slow down for anything — not their over-60s status, and not Ann's 2024 treatment for breast cancer. The indefatigable duo and their hard rock wrecking crew pressed pause while Ann healed, but hit the road again in 2025 once she was able to resume her grand-dame rock-star duties.
The sisters spend months at a time on the road, hitting the replay button on the classics that made them superstars in the '70s and '80s, and their trailblazing career continues to inspire listeners of all ages.
Robert Plant
The Led Zeppelin singer-turned-bluegrass artist seems to have discovered the fountain of youth, which seems like a perfectly Robert Plant thing to anyone familiar with his lyrical mysticism. His globetrotting show schedule frequently takes him to distant lands, despite Plant almost quitting music for good after losing his son in 1977.
A guardian of the old ways, Plant released a new album called "Saving Grace" on Record Store Day, April 18, 2026. His performance of Zeppelin's classic "Ramble On" on "The Late Show" suggests he's either aging backward or he has a Dorian Gray portrait in his attic.
Rod Stewart
The many musical lives of Rod Stewart have seen him cover pop and adult contemporary territory, but it's rock 'n' roll where the golden-aged singer lives and breathes. At over 80 years old, he's one of the eldest statesmen from the rock world still making a go of it, like the young turks he once sang about.
These days, Stewart has a much deeper jukebox of hits to draw from, which means there's a little something in his act for fans from every stage of his career in live shows throughout the year, plus a new LP every now and then.