5 Rock Songs From 1958 That Sound Even Cooler Today

By 1958, rock 'n' roll was beginning to firmly establish itself as a dominant force on the pop charts, with hits that would come to be foundational to the sound of the genre for decades after. Pioneers including Chuck Berry, Little Richard, Link Wray, and countless other future icons released all-time classics during this period. On that note, we've selected five of the year's standout tracks that any rock fan ought to revisit.

Each song in our selection has proven so durable that it has achieved a new level of coolness by offering a glimpse into the rootsy raggedness of early rock music. They reveal why classic rock 'n' roll brings back those who lived through it time and again while also earning generations of new fans in later decades. These five songs are all hard-edged, performed with gusto, and, of course, exceptionally catchy.