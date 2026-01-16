5 Classic Rock Songs That Were Once Banned From The Radio

In the not-too-distant past, when radio stations ruled the world of music, the people who controlled the airwaves held enormous sway over which songs would become hits and which would flop. That meant that program directors and their bosses could dictate whether to ban tracks that held the potential to offend viewers. That fate befell some songs that are now considered iconic, including Loretta Lynn's ode to reproductive freedom, "The Pill," and Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl," which was banned by some stations for the lyric, "Making love in the green grass." (Morrison had, ironically, changed the lyrics and title from "Brown-Skinned Girl" in order to avoid radio bans in America's segregated South.)

Glancing back into the annals of rock history demonstrates that there have actually been several songs that received the old heave-ho from censors, only to be embraced by fans and now considered classics. There's a Beatles favorite that may or may not have been about drugs, a sea shanty with lyrics so garbled that the FBI spent years investigating whether they were obscene, and a legendary instrumental that sounded dangerous to the establishment. Here's a look at five classic rock songs that were once banned from the radio.