5 Kenny Rogers Songs That Prove 1978 Was The Best Year Of His Career

Let's not mince words: 1978 was not only the best year for Kenny Rogers' long and celebrated career, but one of the best years for any songwriter. In what was evidently a Beatles-esque fit of monomania and creativity, Rogers put out three stellar albums in 1978, including his signature work "The Gambler," all of which topped Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. All three albums went gold, and in the case of "The Gambler," multi-platinum, and between them produced three No. 1 hit singles (as well as a not-too-shabby No. 2) on Billboard's Hot Country Songs that same year. In other words, Rogers was on the hottest hot streak of his life throughout '78.

To prove that thesis, we've put together five songs that showcase Rogers at his best, all from '78. Each of these was a well-charting hit, yes, but they all remain something more: an enduring testament to the Gambler at the apex of his talent and productivity. Rogers, who became the king of soft rock, was a singular talent across decades and genres, and from a duet with Dottie West to the song that gave him his nickname, here we celebrate the best year of his illustrious career.