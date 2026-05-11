5 Simon & Garfunkel Hits That Prove They Were The Ultimate Duo Of The '60s

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel brought supreme successes to folk and folk rock music during their prime as a duo. Their stacked catalogue of unforgettable tracks proves they just about lapped every other pair in their heyday since Simon & Garfunkel got their start in the '50s. The pair's 1970 album and likely magnum opus, "Bridge Over Troubled Water," included "The Only Living Boy in New York" and the LP's titular song, which topped the charts for six weeks in 1970. Then, there's the duo's breakout mid-'60s hit and first No. 1, "The Sound of Silence." Yet even looking past those, there are still enough hits that fully make clear the dominance of Simon & Garfunkel throughout the 1960s.

In this list, we'll look back to some of Simon & Garfunkel's best hits. These songs didn't totally define each musician's career by themselves, but they were all essential pieces in establishing them as the household names they are today. Whether you're looking for songs from their early years and their 1966 breakout, the hits leading up to their 1970 takeover, or anywhere in between, these are five of Simon & Garfunkel's best tracks — a lineup that sets them far apart from any other duo of the '60s.