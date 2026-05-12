5 Classic Albums That Define Prog Rock

Widely regarded as prog rock's first masterpiece, "In the Court of the Crimson King" saw guitarist Robert Fripp lead King Crimson on a trailblazing musical journey that incorporated jazz and classical elements into guitar-driven hard rock. The results can be heard in "The Court of the Crimson King" and "21st Century Schizoid Man," the two standout tracks from the group's 1969 debut album.

More than five decades after its release, "In the Court of the Crimson King" remains an influential touchstone with modern-day prog rockers such as Steven Wilson of Porcupine Tree. "I grew up listening to this album," Wilson told Prog, "and its influence on my teenage self still forms a large part of my musical DNA." Wilson isn't the only acolyte to be dazzled by the album, which has inspired such diverse acts as Tool and St. Vincent, while Kanye West sampled "21st Century Schizoid Man" for his 2010 rap song "Power" (and subsequently got sued for it).

Fripp — who went on to work with artists including David Bowie, Talking Heads, and Peter Gabriel — has stated that "In the Court of the Crimson King" is rarely given its due for its influence in heavy metal, noting that Ozzy Osbourne covered "21st Century Schizoid Man." "The metallic — the powerful, metallic element — has always been there in Crimson," Fripp told Guitar World. "For me, it became increasingly articulated in the simple question: What would Jimi Hendrix have sounded like playing a Béla Bartók string quartet?"