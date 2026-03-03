11 Hidden Truths About Pink Floyd's Dark Side Of The Moon

Pink Floyd's classic 1972 album "The Dark Side of the Moon" is among the most progressive, mind-boggling, and mysterious musical works ever released by a rock band. Unsurprisingly, its creation is as shrouded in secrets and complications as its content. After breaking through in the late 1960s as a lightly psychedelic pop-rock band, Pink Floyd quickly evolved into a highly experimental and ambitious outfit under the direction of bassist Roger Waters and guitarist David Gilmour after frontman Syd Barrett left the group. After getting weird on "Meddle," Pink Floyd embraced soundscapes and used the recording studio as a tool to deliver a sprawling and thoughtful piece that expounded on nothing less than the meaning of life. It's also the source of several classic rock staples and some of Pink Floyd's biggest and best-known songs, like "Us and Them," "Time," and "Money."

A peak moment for Pink Floyd, which would later break up after crushing animosity, "The Dark Side of the Moon" resonated with millions despite, or perhaps because of, its strangeness. It's psychologically, artistically, and emotionally alluring, and it took a lot of effort and creativity to craft. It requires a deeper analysis and exploration both because of its popularity and its enigmatic nature. Here's a dive into what might be Pink Floyd's best, most iconic album.