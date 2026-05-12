5 Critically Adored Elvis Costello Songs That Never Reached No. 1

Elvis Costello has written and recorded a treasure trove of tunes that garnered high critical acclaim, but none of them have ever made No. 1 in either the U.S. or the U.K. In fact, in a career of hits including the slinky "Watching the Detectives" and the heartfelt "Veronica," Costello has only gotten three of his songs into the Billboard Hot 100 — and they might not be the ones you'd expect.

How can this be? This is an artist who fired the imagination of the punk and new wave kids, then went on to master every musical genre he turned his hand to, including classic country, orchestral pop, and glossy R&B. His critically praised songs, with their conflicted storytelling, instantly memorable melodies, and intricate wordplay, have become the soundtrack to many listeners' lives.

Costello's story contains many chapters, but it deserves one more: a look at his iconic pop masterpieces that have drawn critical adoration but not the highest commercial reward. These five Costello tunes remain etched in fans' memories but never burned up the charts. You may have even sworn they were runaway hits, but they weren't.