Every Music Lover Had One In The '80s — And It Deserves A Comeback

Back in the '80s, boomboxes ruled. These portable stereo systems, which typically included bass-heavy speaker setups, a radio, and at least one tape deck, were everywhere before the digital music revolution helped kill off the trend. But we feel this technology deserves a comeback, not least as a way to celebrate the communal side of music.

Born in 1966 when Philips introduced an early version of the boombox, the new systems took a while to catch on. In the 1960s, everyone may have had a hi-fi home stereo, but by the 1980s, many music lovers had moved on to tapes (and later CDs) and boomboxes were becoming ubiquitous. Not only did they allow folks to take their tunes with them outside, but boomboxes also tended to be cheaper than home stereo systems. Beyond portability and price, you could record songs straight off the radio, or, if you had a dual-tape-deck version, you could dub your friends' tapes (not that this was legal) and inexpensively grow your music collection. Besides these features, boomboxes were a status symbol and always brought the party wherever you took them.

Boomboxes also played a major role in the growth of hip-hop as the soundtrack to street breakdancing and block parties. Indeed, they deserve a spot next to the likes of rap pioneers such as Grandmaster Flash and DJ Kool Herc, since hip-hop culture wouldn't be the same without the boombox, especially the famed JVC RC-M90 featured on LL Cool J's first album.