5 David Allan Coe Outlaw Country Lyrics That Shred As Hard As Classic Rock

In the song "Willie, Waylon, and Me," David Allan Coe declares that, like the legends named in the title, he lived and breathed the outlaw country sound. And what always made the singer truly stand out — even among these giants — were his often cutting and sharp but always colorful lyrics. Give' em a listen, and you hear that they shred every bit as hard as anything devised by classic rockers. The bad boys of outlaw country live up to both the tough-as-nails image Coe promoted and the hardscrabble man behind it; Ozzy Osbourne, Keith Richards, and Axl Rose must have taken notes.

You don't have to believe everything Coe sings — in the aforementioned tune, the Akron, Ohio-native declares he's from Dallas — but his stamp on that brand of music is undeniable. When he passed away on April 29, 2026, country music lost one of its most brilliant, if controversial, figures. Though Coe scored a few mainstream hits as a songwriter, such as "Take This Job and Shove It" (sung by Johnny Paycheck), he never got the notoriety of his outlaw peers. Still, he carved out a space for his fierce, unapologetic brand of outlaw country, even though he went too far for many sometimes with racist, misogynistic, and homophobic lyrics.

Still, Coe's dark and colorful lyrics in songs like "Longhaired Redneck," "Laid Back and Wasted," and "Time Off for Bad Behavior" establish him as one of the genre's darkest and baddest. These tales of drinking, hard living, and run-ins with the law could be backed by stacks of buzzing amps and distorted guitars. Instead, they're country gold. Not bad for a cowboy from Ohio.