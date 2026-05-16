The Most Devastating Days In Rock History

February 3, 1959, would become known as "The Day the Music Died." That was the day three young rock stars — J.P. Richardson (aka the Big Bopper), Buddy Holly, and Ritchie Valens — and their pilot, Roger Peterson, died in a plane crash while on tour. At the time, all three musicians were under 30 arguably at the peak of their careers. The accident was investigated, and the tragic explanation of the Day the Music Died is that the plane's owner, Jerry Dwyer, allowed a young, inexperienced pilot who wasn't trained to fly that kind of aircraft to take off with the musicians. A blizzard didn't help, either.

The story became national news that left a lasting impact on rock 'n' roll history, while also inspiring future musicians. While Don McLean's 1971 hit "American Pie" is the most famous tribute to the tragic event, it was not the only one. In 1959, Tommy Dee wrote "Three Stars" just a few months after the accident, and Eddie Cochran was one of several artists who covered the song that year. The effect of the rock star trio's deaths was still so raw that Cochran can be heard crying on the recording.

Dwyer was also deeply affected for the rest of his life. In an interview with Texas Monthly in 2009, one Clear Lake resident told the reporter, "Jerry and I are good friends, but I've never mentioned Buddy Holly to him because it has to be incredibly painful. Four human beings died in his airplane." They claimed Dwyer was still getting the occasional phone call from angry fans accusing him of killing Buddy Holly. Other fans, to this day, make their way to the crash site by the thousands.