We Bet You've Never Heard These Underrated INXS Songs

INXS began as an Australian bar band in the late 1970s and rose to become a huge international rock act less than a decade later with its smash hit album "Kick" from 1987. You're probably familiar with songs from that album like "Never Tear Us Apart," "Need You Tonight," and "Devil Inside" — which sounds even cooler today — since they were all top 10 hits in the U.S. But we're betting you may not have heard some of INXS' deep cuts that were never released as A-side singles.

Brothers Andrew, Jon, and Tim Farriss (keyboards, drums, and guitar, respectively), bassist Garry Gary Beers, Kirk Pengilly on sax, and singer Michael Hutchence started the band in Sydney, Australia, in 1977. INXS released a string of hits in the '80s and '90s before the tragic death of Hutchence in 1997 that eventually led to the break-up of the band in 2012.

Even if you're familiar with the band's earlier albums, such as "The Swing" and "Shabooh Shoobah," there may be some underrated INXS songs you don't know. We've included deep cuts like "In Vain" off the band's first self-titled album from 1980 and oddities such as "Phantim of the Opera," which only appeared as a B-side in 1982, among our list of INXS songs that deserve another listen.