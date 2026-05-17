Every Music Lover Had One In The '70s — And It Deserves A Comeback

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Since vinyl is on the rise, here's a question for vinyl newbies: Which type of turntable are you going to use? Folks back in the '70s already figured this out as soon as direct-drive turntables hit the market in 1970. They were quickly adopted by audiophiles and music lovers alike, and paired well with the '60s hi-fi stereo revolution. In our opinion, they deserve a full comeback.

"Direct-drive turntable" essentially means "motor under the record turntable," with the turntable being the spinny thing that you put the record on. Because the motor is directly under the record, the record reaches 100% speed more quickly, is more stable overall, and there are fewer variations in music quality. This type of physicality might blow the minds of folks who've only dealt in digital media, but it's part of the charm of vinyl and explains why Gen Z is driving vinyl sales. Humans like touching actual things; what can we say?

Before direct-drive turntables, folks used "belt-drive turntables." This means the motor is off to the side, detached from the turntable, and you've got to connect the two with a belt, like a fan belt in a car. The belt has to be changed over time, the record takes time to reach full speed, and there are dips in music quality. Some music enthusiasts don't mind this style, even nowadays, but for a hassle-free, high-quality listening experience, direct-drive is the way to go. You might as well join the vinyl revival in top form.