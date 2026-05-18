The 5 Best Cat Stevens Songs That Aren't Wild World

While "Wild World" may be Cat Stevens best-known song, by no means is it the only classic. However, that song, like the other songs on this list, came from an authentic place in Stevens' life. There have been various interpretations of what the 1971 single from his acclaimed "Tea for the Tillerman" album is actually about, but its composer offered his own explanation about "Wild World" when appearing on "The Chris Isaak Hour" in 2009. "I was always, you know trying to relate to my life," he said, recalling how he wrote the song in the face of impending stardom. "I was at the point where it was beginning to happen and I kind of saw myself going into the world ... I was sort of, I think, within myself, warning myself to be careful."

Stevens – now known as Yusuf, the result of joining the ranks of musicians who converted to new religions when he embraced Islam in the mid-1970s — wrote many songs that held meaning for him, and in which others found meaning too. Clearly, selecting songs considered to be his best can be wildly subjective — one person's opinion of their favorites will likely differ markedly from that of another. So when selecting the top five, we looked at an array of criteria, which includes songs that have steadfastly endured, made an impact in the larger culture beyond music, and continue to be discovered by new generations of music fans. With that in mind, here are the five best Yusuf/Cat Stevens songs that aren't "Wild World."