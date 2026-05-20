5 Hits That Prove 1967 Was The Decade's Best Year For Psychedelic Rock

In the years immediately before heavy metal began its long and oftentimes controversial history as a much-louder-than-usual sub-genre of rock, psychedelic rock was arguably the loudest form of music you could hear on the radio. With lyrics oftentimes analogous to (if not directly related to) substance use and a much heavier reliance on guitar effects to create dreamier or grittier sounds from the instrument (or both in the same song), psychedelic rock took the genre to hitherto uncharted territory in the mid-to-late '60s. But nowhere was it more impactful than it was in 1967, and that was both in terms of impact on rock music history and on that traditional yardstick of musical success — the pop charts.

When it came to choosing songs for this list, we prioritized songs that reached the U.S. top 20 at some point in 1967, sticking to one song per artist. However, we also widened the definition of "hit" to take the U.K. pop charts into account for special cases of songs that remain recognizable to most listeners in modern times. That means if a song didn't perform too well on the U.S. Billboard charts, it could still be classified as a hit if it cracked the top 10 or thereabouts across the pond. So with that out of the way, let's take a trip back to 1967 and explore five hit singles that helped make it the best year ever for psychedelic rock.