These 5 Songs Define '60s Classic Rock

Anytime you turn your radio dial, you're probably going to land on a classic rock station. And while these days you're as likely to encounter a rock tune from the 1990s as you are something from the '60s or '70s, the genre's heart lies in these earlier decades. But what exactly defines classic rock? To answer that question, we have to go back to the mid-1960s and the groundbreaking college radio stations that began playing what would become known as album-oriented rock (AOR), which were longer rock songs taken from albums rather than the AM radio format that insisted on shorter 45 rpm singles.

Commercial radio soon followed. By the 1980s, some FM stations transitioned to playing rock music from the late 1960s and 1970s, which also helped define the sound. Some of the characteristics of classic rock include the basic instrumental set-up of guitar, bass, drum, and vocals. Another is a heavy guitar sound achieved via overdrive, distortion, or fuzz. Other key aspects include vocals drenched in emotive power and lyrics or a musical style that reflects the artist's rebellious attitude. We've chosen five rock songs from the '60s that not only exemplify these elements, but also helped solidify what we think of as classic rock today.