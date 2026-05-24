5 Classic Rock Songs Every Boomer Needs On Their Workout Playlist

It seems to be a universal law that the music they play in gyms nowadays has to be, shall we say, uninspiring. But thankfully, modern Bluetooth headphones are designed especially for sports and workouts. That means baby boomers looking to keep themselves in shape don't have to subject themselves to the kind of headache-inducing stuff that dominates the homepages of streaming services and populates today's Billboard charts. Instead, they can enjoy the best workout music in the history of classic rock. With the help of this article, it's time to put together the ultimate Boomer classic rock workout playlist.

We've selected a starter pack of five energetic, impelling tracks from the classic rock era that can help any rock-loving boomer power through their workout. From epic heavy metal to barroom blues rock, each of these tracks has a consistent, upbeat tempo, driving instrumentation, and enough swagger to keep your energy levels high from your first warm-up to your final cool-down. Here are five classic rock songs every boomer needs on their workout playlist. Here's the ultimate boomer classic rock workout playlist.