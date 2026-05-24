5 Classic Rock Songs Every Boomer Needs On Their Workout Playlist
It seems to be a universal law that the music they play in gyms nowadays has to be, shall we say, uninspiring. But thankfully, modern Bluetooth headphones are designed especially for sports and workouts. That means baby boomers looking to keep themselves in shape don't have to subject themselves to the kind of headache-inducing stuff that dominates the homepages of streaming services and populates today's Billboard charts. Instead, they can enjoy the best workout music in the history of classic rock. With the help of this article, it's time to put together the ultimate Boomer classic rock workout playlist.
We've selected a starter pack of five energetic, impelling tracks from the classic rock era that can help any rock-loving boomer power through their workout. From epic heavy metal to barroom blues rock, each of these tracks has a consistent, upbeat tempo, driving instrumentation, and enough swagger to keep your energy levels high from your first warm-up to your final cool-down. Here are five classic rock songs every boomer needs on their workout playlist. Here's the ultimate boomer classic rock workout playlist.
Immigrant Song — Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin is arguably the place to start for any classic rock workout playlist. The British four-piece has so many hard-hitting rock classics that are sure to get your heart rate up. But sadly, some of the most obvious picks, such as 1969's "Whole Lotta Love," contain extended instrumental passages where the band eases off the gas for the sake of sonic exploration. "Immigrant Song," though, the opening track of 1970's "Led Zeppelin III," is sure to hit the spot.
The song opens with a dirty, chugging riff from guitarist Jimmy Page and a haunting, wordless vocal from Robert Plant before the rhythm section arrives to fill the track out at a driving tempo. "Immigrant Song" then swerves into a more swashbuckling mode as Plant moves from battle cry to battle tale, with the brutal first riff kicking back in after the brief pauses that accompany the end of each verse. These are the kind of moments that promise a fresh burst of energy while working out, ideal for those long sessions when you're searching for that extra motivation.
Another One Bites the Dust — Queen
When you're working your way through sets and reps, you need a reliable backbeat to match the pump. And there is little in the whole classic rock canon that is as effective as Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust" to encourage you to keep pushing through the burn. The 1980 track is built around a disco rhythm, and while its tempo isn't especially high, it pulses unwaveringly on, driving you through your workout. Indeed, the beat is so reliable that medics are trained to imagine the song when giving chest compressions during CPR.
The verses make it clear that the narrative of "Another One Bites the Dust" is about a shootout. The song features frontman Freddie Mercury at his theatrical meanest as he explains with utmost bravado that he is positioned to surmount all opposition. Undoubtedly, Mercury intoning at full voice, "And another one gone / And another one gone / Another one bites the dust," is excellent encouragement for any gymgoer.
Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2 — Pink Floyd
Queen wasn't the only classic rock band to embrace disco rhythms. Pink Floyd's biggest chart single, "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2," has the same dancefloor-filling rhythm. Producer Bob Ezrin was inspired by the disco-funk group Chic, which was recording in the same studio as Pink Floyd while the band was cutting its legendary "The Wall" album.
"Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2)" is the centerpiece of the record, which is a rock opera about the mental struggles of a rock star. The track taps into composer Roger Waters' experiences of the British school system, and the lyrics are a paean to school-age rebellion. The track features a school choir singing "We don't need no education / We don't need no thought control" over the song's thumping instrumental. Sure, at first blush, the theme of the song may not chime with the idea of exercise. But embrace its tone of defiance, and you might find that, as the beat sets the pace, you'll want to keep pushing through thanks to sheer stubbornness.
Break on Through to the Other Side — The Doors
From disco inflections to its bossa nova rhythm, the Doors' "Break On Through (To the Other Side)" is timeless. The title, of course, reinforces the positive messaging that all exercise fanatics know improves performance and keeps you persevering. But there is a lot more about the song that makes it ideal workout music.
The opening track of the Doors' self-titled 1967 debut album, "Break on Through (To the Other Side)," never stops moving. The restless, frenetic keyboard line keeps the verses buoyant as frontman Jim Morrison intones his striking poetry. The song's dynamics are adrenaline-inducing — when we get to the refrain, it bursts from your headphones with added volume and tempo as if you're making a sudden dash to the finish line. "Break On Through (To the Other Side)" is an ideal track to hear toward the end of a run when you are looking to up your pace here and there to improve your stamina for the next session. At just two-and-a-half minutes long, it's like a shot of psychedelic espresso.
Sharp Dressed Man — ZZ Top
"Sharp Dressed Man" is ZZ Top's growling, head-nodding blues-rock classic, which, despite peaking outside the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100, has grown into one of the era's most enduring jukebox tunes. The highlight of the group's 1983 "Eliminator" album, the track is all laid-back swagger and ego, a sure confidence builder whatever gender you happen to be. Confidence makes a big difference when you're working out — get yourself into the right frame of mind, and you feel like you can do anything. With this perspective, you're far more likely to push yourself to your limits and smash your fitness goals.
"Sharp Dressed Man" is also one of ZZ Top's most infectious grooves. It's the perfect track to get you into a flow state, with the easy momentum to help you set a steady, reliable pace for yourself. It's ideal for a wide range of cardio workouts, from running to rowing, but also has the drive to help you push through the last few challenging sets in the weight room.