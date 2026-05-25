These Classic Rock Songs Were Banned From Radio — Yet Still Became No. 1 Hits

On the surface of it, the Beatles' 1967 classic "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" is an innocent song about a girl flying through the sky. Indeed, that's what John Lennon, the song's principal writer, said it was. By the late 1960s the various members of the Beatles had become open about their drug use when speaking to the media and even showed their support for its legalization, and listeners increasingly searched their music for hidden drug references and allusions.

Eagle-eyed commentators noted that the song's title invoked the initialism LSD, one of the most popular drugs of the 1960s, counterculture and a drug that the Fab Four and their manager had readily admitted to taking. However, Lennon stood firm that the song was not an intentional reference to the drug, stating it was inspired solely by a picture his son Julian had drawn of a school friend when he was a small boy.

Nevertheless, in 1967, the BBC banned it for its supposed connections to LSD, while it also saw a ban in the United States in the aftermath of 9/11. "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" was included on a list of 164 songs Clear Channel (now iHeartRadio) regarded as "insensitive or Anti-American," or were "lyrically questionable" according to Karrang!. The company sent the ban list to more than 1,100 radio stations.

The song was never released as a single for the Beatles, instead standing as one of the highlights of "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band." However, it went to No. 1 in 1974, when Elton John, a friend and collaborator of John Lennon, released it as a single featuring the former Beatle.