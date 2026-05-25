Guitar Legends Who Didn't Start Out On The Instrument That Made Them Famous

Rock history is full of individuals who became massive stars and music legends just on the strength of their otherworldly prowess at playing the guitar. And while it definitely seems like they were destined to have picked up and mastered the instrument that brought them huge levels of fame, fortune, and acclaim, it surprisingly wasn't the first thing they learned how to play.

Similar to how other musicians became huge stars after they switched genres, these virtuosic, shredding axe-wielding icons helped establish the sound of their genre, creating the foundations of the classic rock and popular music of the '60s, '70s, and '80s. And it all very well could've never happened. We're all lucky they found the right path and the right formula after ditching their initial instrument, or re-focusing their attention, in favor of the guitar. Here are five undeniably skilled and gifted guitarists who came to the instrument relatively late, and only after abandoning their initial musical instrument training.