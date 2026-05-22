'70s Commercial Jingles That Will Transport Boomers Right Back To Childhood

Commercial jingles of the '70s were some of the most memorable songs from a boomer's younger years. Kids parked in front of the television consumed them while they were engrossed in their favorite shows, and radio listeners caught them while jamming to their favorite tunes. Jingles were affixed to everything from cola to disposable bandages, with the biggest brands wriggling their way into the consciousness of the decade's youth and lingering long after the campaign was over.

If you're a child of the '70s, there's no question you dial up the Oscar Mayer jingle whenever you forget how to spell "bologna." Most likely, you think you deserve a break today because McDonald's told you to, in musical fashion. And you probably know where to go to find a helpful hardware person. Hint: it's Ace Hardware, but you already knew that because the song is now stuck in your head. These and more are time-travel devices that can spirit a boomer back to their childhood from the first note.