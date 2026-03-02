Barry Manilow's Jingles Ranked By Catchiness

Most Barry Manilow fans know that he spent his early days writing and performing advertising jingles in the '70s. He may have broken big with hits like "Looks Like We Made It," "Mandy," and his signature ballad, "I Write the Songs," but his career as a humble piano-playing ad writer helped him sharpen his songwriting chops. It also allowed him to create some of the most memorable jingles the world has ever heard. They're meaningful enough for him to include as a nostalgic medley in his concerts.

What makes a jingle catchy? We think if the tune sticks in your head, even if you don't intend to buy the product it's pitching, that's a sure sign of catchiness. How much a jingle sounds like a full-fledged song, instead of just a quick tune to sell chicken or burgers, is also a solid sign that catchiness is part of the formula, too. And if the song transcends eras to become a timeless piece of pop culture history? Then, as far as we're concerned, the catchiness factor is in full effect.

Of all the catchy jingles Manilow came up with, some are bound to be catchier than others. These may not rate as Manilow's underrated tracks that should've gone to No. 1 but didn't, but they're an essential piece of his ongoing showbusiness career. Take a spin through the songman's greatest jingle hits to find out how we think they rank for catchiness when lined up against one another.