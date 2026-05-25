5 Love Songs From 1970 That Sound Even Sweeter Today

George Harrison's 1970 output is best remembered for other songs from his third solo album, "All Things Must Pass," namely the ambitious "My Sweet Lord," a '70s song that literally changed the course of music, and the album's title track. Still, this unique love song captures an undying sweetness that has become even more pronounced today. "I Live for You" is a gentle and reassuring song both in its music and lyrics, led by a soft, pleasing guitar and Harrison's soothing vocals.

In an intersection of love and religion similar to many songs from this storied record, "I Live for You" is a grand take on love and its power, and these religious themes only strengthen the residual power of the song. The narrator describes themselves as helpless and nearly lost without their lover, a dramatic sentiment backed by poetic, memorable phrasings: "All alone in this world am I / Not a care for this world have I / Only you keep my eyes open wide / Yes, it's true/ I live for you." The tune is catchy by itself, but this message and its delivery by the former Beatle make the song one of Harrison's best, a love song from 1970 that we just can't get enough of.