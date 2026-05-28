5 Folk Rock Songs That Snapped The Boomer Generation Awake

Folk rock became one of the defining veins of rock 'n' roll when baby boomers were coming of age, and some tunes of the '60s and early '70s made their mark on young listeners as they discussed complex, serious topics — like the Vietnam War — through the means of song. These, often called protest songs, were both the mark of a hopeful generation for change and a generation overwhelmed by the goings on of their time.

In this list, we'll run through some of the most iconic of these moving songs, songs that found an essential message within whatever specific subject matter they were inspired by, from shootings to riots to environmental concerns. Though the larger social issues, universal in nature, were a common throughline, each individual track offers its own take on the tumultuous '60s, intersecting cynical and understandably angry sentiments with forward-thinking, optimistic ones. When it comes to music with a message, it's hard to beat these five '60s and early '70s folk rock tracks, songs every boomer of the time is sure to remember from this era of change.