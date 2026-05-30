Otis Redding Recorded This Hit In 1965 — But Aretha Franklin's Version Electrified The Nation

Otis Redding had one of the classic discovery stories. After a recording session at Stax with the Upsetters, Little Richard's former band that Redding had lately joined, young Otis used the end of the studio time to record two of his own songs. They were good and, crucially, came to the attention of the right executive, and a star was born. In the years between this 1962 serendipity and Redding's 1967 death in a plane crash, he cranked out a number of hits as a singer and a songwriter: "I've Been Loving You Too Long," "Satisfaction," the postmortem release "Dock of the Bay," and "Respect." Many people don't remember "Respect" as an Otis Redding song because of what Aretha Franklin did with it.

There's nothing wrong with Redding's version, especially if you're already a fan of Redding's growlingly earnest delivery and catchy phrasing. It's a great track! But when you think of "Respect," it's another soul luminary who comes to mind.