Rockers Who Went Electronic Before It Was Cool — And Changed The Game

Silver Apples, a New York-based duo whose heyday was the late 1960s, were one of the earliest adopters of electronic music, and were one of the bands that adopted it most fervently for that time. Originally a more traditional five-piece band, member Simeon (just Simeon) winnowed the band down to just him and drummer Danny Taylor by introducing an instrument of his own design, which he indulgently but fairly dubbed the Simeon. The instrument, an electronic oscillator/synth combo, produced robotic blips, tones, and whirs practically unheard of at the time, and was so counter to the other band members' sensibilities that they quit, one by one, aside from Taylor.

What emerged was a Simeon/drummer duo known as Silver Apples, and during their brief four year run, they produced some of the most unprecedented music in modern history. The first track off their '68, self-titled debut, "Oscillations" is their thesis statement, and the opening verse almost reads like a technical manual for the Simeon. "Oscillations, oscillations," sings Simeon, over a kaleidoscope of robotic Simeon (the instrument) sounds, "Electronic evocations of sound's reality / Spinning, magnetic fluctuations / Waves of wave configurations."

Silver Apples' music was hypnotic, otherworldly, and seemed more at home in a David Lynch film than on rock radio, and that ultimately kept the band from any real commercial success. Nonetheless, they released two trailblazing albums, built almost entirely from drums, vocals, and electronic sounds, which influenced a slew of electronic music's eventual flagbearers.