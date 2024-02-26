The History Of The Beatles' Drug Use Explained

When The Beatles first took over the world in the early 1960s to become the era's definitive rock 'n' roll band, they did so with a clean-cut image that would endear them to millions of teenage girls (even as their unusually shaggy hair may have drawn the ire of their parents). Despite their obvious talent, few who would have seen them on their breakout performance on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964 would have expected that The Beatles would be the band to usher in the psychedelic era of the end of the decade and produce records as mind-bending and groundbreaking as "Rubber Soul," "Revolver" and, perhaps their greatest achievement, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band."

Much of the transformation that took place in the creative lives of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — as well as in larger Western society — did so in part due to experimentation with drugs, chiefly those associated with the counterculture movement of the 1960s. Cannabis and hallucinogens such as LSD were believed to open the mind to new perspectives and aid creativity. But while the late 1960s was the apex of The Beatles' drug journey as well as their creative peak, their use of drugs began long before they were superstar musicians, and went on long after the Fab Four split in 1970. Here is how drugs featured in the lives of some of the most lauded musicians of all time.