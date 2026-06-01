At Just 27, Stevie Nicks Wrote A Nearly Perfect Song That Artists Jump To Cover

Not long before she became famous as a member of Fleetwood Mac, a 27-year-old Stevie Nicks conjured up "Landslide," her now-classic world-weary ballad that's inspired covers by a slew of other artists. The aching, clear-eyed take on moving through life with grace and self-compassion is a stunning accomplishment for a songwriter who was just embarking on her greatest musical adventures. Its raw honesty continues to compel singers of all styles to tackle it themselves, enough for a Spotify playlist compilation called "50 Covers of Landslide" ... and that's not to mention the trove of TikTok covers.

The original version appears on the self-titled album, "Fleetwood Mac," as one of Nicks' first contributions when she and partner Lindsey Buckingham joined the band back in 1975. The song wasn't chosen as a single from the L.P. during its release, but that didn't keep it from becoming a fan favorite and a live show staple for both Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. It was also listed among Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021, a testament to its quality and staying power.

When it finally did become a single as part of the Mac's 1997 live album, "The Dance," a slew of performers from pretty much every corner of the music world clamored to recreate this philosophical grace note from the rock realm. It's one of Nick's finest recorded moments and something of a touchstone for musicians to prove their mettle with a work with stunning emotional depth and restrained delivery.