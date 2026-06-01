At Just 27, Stevie Nicks Wrote A Nearly Perfect Song That Artists Jump To Cover
Not long before she became famous as a member of Fleetwood Mac, a 27-year-old Stevie Nicks conjured up "Landslide," her now-classic world-weary ballad that's inspired covers by a slew of other artists. The aching, clear-eyed take on moving through life with grace and self-compassion is a stunning accomplishment for a songwriter who was just embarking on her greatest musical adventures. Its raw honesty continues to compel singers of all styles to tackle it themselves, enough for a Spotify playlist compilation called "50 Covers of Landslide" ... and that's not to mention the trove of TikTok covers.
The original version appears on the self-titled album, "Fleetwood Mac," as one of Nicks' first contributions when she and partner Lindsey Buckingham joined the band back in 1975. The song wasn't chosen as a single from the L.P. during its release, but that didn't keep it from becoming a fan favorite and a live show staple for both Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. It was also listed among Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021, a testament to its quality and staying power.
When it finally did become a single as part of the Mac's 1997 live album, "The Dance," a slew of performers from pretty much every corner of the music world clamored to recreate this philosophical grace note from the rock realm. It's one of Nick's finest recorded moments and something of a touchstone for musicians to prove their mettle with a work with stunning emotional depth and restrained delivery.
Artists from various genres have come up with covers of Landslide
It's hard to believe a 27-year-old crafted a song so timeless and resonant that singers have been drawn to it for more than 50 years. Early adopters Sister Hazel recorded an acoustic take in 1993, which surfaced on a February 2026 album. Smashing Pumpkins interpreted it on a 1994 compilation of B-sides and bonus tracks called "Pisces Iscariot." The Chicks (back when they were still known as The Dixie Chicks) took their 2002 version all the way to No. 7, and a 2011 "Glee" cover by Gwyneth Paltrow reached No. 23.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Grunge masters Bush created a hauntingly faithful rooftop version in 2011. Alt-rock icon Tori Amos has performed it live, as has Miley Cyrus, to honor Nicks as the Person of the Year at the 2018 MusiCares ceremony. Jazz singer Stacy Kent, country star Kelsea Ballerini, and pop phenom Harry Styles (duetting with Nicks herself) have all given the timeless tune their own spins. The original even showed up in an episode of "Stranger Things" in January 2026, putting it back on the charts.
Ever the rock & roll role model, Stevie Nicks offers her own renewed spin on her masterpiece during live performances, too. One of the most moving of these was a tribute after the death of friend and fellow Fleetwood Mac player Christine McVie, reminding her fans of the powerful "Landslide" legacy she started so long ago.