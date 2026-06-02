The No. 1 Single Of The '60s Is An Iconic Dance Song No One Can Resist

The 1960s were a seismic decade for popular music, most notably for the emergence of several world-beating rock bands such as the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and the Beach Boys, which to this day are considered by most music fans to be some of the greatest bands ever. But while all of these and countless other bands were releasing rock classics that sold millions, none had as big a hit as Chubby Checker, whose 1960 smash "The Twist" sparked a huge dance craze and went on to become the highest-charting song of the entire decade.

Still a teenager at the time the song was released, Checker was propelled to superstardom thanks to his irrepressible enthusiasm as a vocalist, which transformed "The Twist," an R&B track originally released in 1959, into a dance floor filler. But Checker wasn't just a one-hit wonder. "The Twist" became something of a franchise for the South Carolina performer in a way that's rarely been seen outside of Christmas music.