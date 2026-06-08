Michael Stipe Cringed When R.E.M. Went Pop With This 1991 Single — It Became A Smash Hit Anyway

From "Losing My Religion" to "Man on the Moon," the curiously named R.E.M. possesses a catalog of classics. One of the rock band's biggest hits befuddled vocalist Michael Stipe, though. He simply couldn't understand why the sugary and poppy "Shiny Happy People" became as popular as it did. It's also a song that R.E.M. wouldn't perform live.

"It's just a little bit embarrassing that it became as big a hit as it did!" Stipe told The Quietus about the single, which is off R.E.M.'s 1991 album, "Out of Time." The B-52s' Kate Pierson lent her vocal pipes to the highly repetitive song, the majority of which consists of two phrases: "Shiny happy people holding hands" and "Shiny happy people laughing." From a lyrical standpoint at least, it doesn't appear to hold much of a candle to the group's other hits, which were about more thought-provoking topics and themes.

In a separate interview with "Today," Stipe explained how "Shiny Happy People" was always envisioned as a children's song. "The band provided me with this ridiculous music," he said, "and I had to, of course, kind of step up to it and try to elevate it even more into the absurd. And I came back with 'Shiny Happy People.'"