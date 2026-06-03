5 Beach Boys Songs That Prove 1966 Was The Best Year Of Their Career
The Beach Boys are among rock 'n' roll's most essential and influential bands, emerging in 1962 and growing into their true heights in the mid-'60s and beyond. But when looking back at their storied career, a career which includes hits like "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda," "Kokomo," and many more, there's one year that stands, without a doubt, above the rest for the band. This year was 1966, an important year for rock music as a whole, but for the band specifically, it was the release point for their greatest album, "Pet Sounds," an undeniable classic that actually started rifts in the band, especially between Mike Love and Brian Wilson.
This album, released in May of '66 and now celebrating its 50th anniversary, is home to a number of essential Beach Boys tracks. Most of the songs we'll tackle on this list are featured on this album, but not all. What sets this year apart for the band is its consistency and its variety, with all released tracks adding up to No. 1 hits, cult classics, and a lack of any filler. These five songs feature all the best qualities of the Beach Boys, particularly the Wilson brothers at the band's core, and prove that 1966 stands above all other years for the legendary group.
Wouldn't It Be Nice
As the leadoff track of "Pet Sounds," "Wouldn't It Be Nice" leaves no time to waste as a showstopping introduction. Its sound is among the most traditionally Beach Boys on the album, blending the coast rock formula that had been a part of their prior hits with the fresh sounds that they'd flesh out on this album. It's an impressive statement to create such a hit without a true repeatable chorus, but "Wouldn't It Be Nice" makes it work, becoming a top 10 hit for the band, peaking at No. 8 in September.
Though it's sonically cheery, "Wouldn't It Be Nice" tells a complicated story, where the narrator longs for a love which seems to be impossible to truly achieve. Brian Wilson's vocals bring this story home, blending the intricate emotions of the story seamlessly in an undeniably catchy tune, particularly in the harmonic verses. It's wistful and dreamy in its lyrics — "But happy times together we've been spending / I wish that every kiss was never-ending / Oh, wouldn't it be nice?" — but ends ambiguously, without resolution, leaving its sentiments only in the imagination.
God Only Knows
When first released as a single, "God Only Knows" was the B side to "Wouldn't It Be Nice," and was even once banned from the radio for having the word "God" in it. The song wasn't a major hit compared to the band's peaks, reaching No. 39 on the Billboard Hot 100 in fall 1966, but it has since become a Beach Boys classic. "God Only Knows" is now among the most iconic tracks on "Pet Sounds" thanks to its redefining standard as a pop song. Slated at eighth on the album, this wistful ballad is immediately beautiful thanks to Carl and Brian Wilson's airy vocals. Instrumentally, the song's mix of swelling horns and even a harpsichord with a classic ballad-like piano is truly gorgeous. Every piece is light and pleasing.
"God Only Knows" is slow and sparkling, and full of a moving sentiment of simultaneously hopeless and hopeful love: "If you should ever leave me / Well, life would still go on, believe me / The world could show nothing to me / So what good would living do me?" It's one of the band's best pop hits, furthering the uniqueness in which the band could cultivate their breezy, elegant sound.
Good Vibrations
Though not included on "Pet Sounds," this single was the band's most successful of the year, and one of their biggest hits ever. "Good Vibrations" was released late in the year and peaked at No. 1 in the U.S. in December as the third of the band's four times reaching the top spot, and their last time doing so until 1988. The song blends the band's progressive pop sounds with psychedelic ones, a mix that turned into a uniquely expressive and catchy hit.
Bouncing back and forth between spacey, stripped-back verses and a rousing, upbeat repetition in its chorus, this song is a poster child for all the sounds the Beach Boys could find and turn successful. "Good Vibrations" carries a simple enough sentiment — "I'm pickin' up good vibrations / She's giving me excitations" — in its budding love story, and this simplicity is proof of the band's ease of making these essential pop compositions.
Sloop John B
This traditional Bahamian folk song isn't something we'd expect to be making waves on the charts, but the Beach Boys capitalized on this standard with an excellent rendition that achieved both commercial success and longevity. "Sloop John B" turns this old school tune into a pop hit, and it peaked at No. 3 on the charts in May of 1966. The near sea shanty brings the soft, carefree vocals that "Pet Sounds" is known for, and Wilson and the band's delivery of each line make the open ocean feel real, bright and sunny and picturesque.
Still, the song isn't a simple tale of the sea. A maturation into their traditional surf rock sound, "Sloop John B" balances the melancholy of its lyrics, which cast doubt on the joy of the ocean the band usually sings of, with its charming, upbeat sonics: "Let me go home / Why don't they let me go home? / This is the worst trip I've ever been on." It's simultaneously catchy and compelling, and a prime example of the unique mix of themes the Beach Boys captured in '66, and one such pinnacle of the evolution of their sound.
I Just Wasn't Made for These Times
Though "Sloop John B" is certainly critical and full of self-reflection, this eleventh track from "Pet Sounds" may be the biggest downer on the album, but it's still an extremely enjoyable listen. "I Just Wasn't Made for These Times" wasn't a chart hit, more so a deep cut on the project, but it's a welcome change of pace from the excellent pop songs, fleshing out the band's '66 style into a further venture.
The song is primarily a space for Brian Wilson to shine, as his crushing lyrics and definitely California '60s vocals mesh together in a unique composition. A wistful and heartbreaking reflection, "I Just Wasn't Made for These Times" captures a sentiment held by many coming of age youth, but written with a simultaneous innocence and maturity that make it an achievement in songwriting. Even the simple repetitions of its chorus and beyond — "Sometimes I feel very sad ... I guess I just wasn't made for these times" — are incredibly evocative thanks to the moving production behind them. This is an enduring theme of "Pet Sounds," a classic album among a career of great music, and clear proof that 1966 was the best year for the Beach Boys.