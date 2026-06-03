5 Beach Boys Songs That Prove 1966 Was The Best Year Of Their Career

The Beach Boys are among rock 'n' roll's most essential and influential bands, emerging in 1962 and growing into their true heights in the mid-'60s and beyond. But when looking back at their storied career, a career which includes hits like "I Get Around," "Help Me, Rhonda," "Kokomo," and many more, there's one year that stands, without a doubt, above the rest for the band. This year was 1966, an important year for rock music as a whole, but for the band specifically, it was the release point for their greatest album, "Pet Sounds," an undeniable classic that actually started rifts in the band, especially between Mike Love and Brian Wilson.

This album, released in May of '66 and now celebrating its 50th anniversary, is home to a number of essential Beach Boys tracks. Most of the songs we'll tackle on this list are featured on this album, but not all. What sets this year apart for the band is its consistency and its variety, with all released tracks adding up to No. 1 hits, cult classics, and a lack of any filler. These five songs feature all the best qualities of the Beach Boys, particularly the Wilson brothers at the band's core, and prove that 1966 stands above all other years for the legendary group.