5 Classic Love Songs That Were Once Banned From The Radio

Love songs that find radio success may typically be relatively tame, but there have been a number of classic love ballads that went just a little too far for some and were barred from radio play as a result. Though some of the reasons for the bans may seem trivial now, the music industry was very different not so long ago: Radio stations, especially across the United States, were the faucet from which consumers drank, and they were a lot more particular about content than music services now, especially in the 1960s. As popular music grew into more alternative spaces, especially in the '60s and '70s, sometimes radio stations butted heads with the content and music of some popular rock 'n' roll groups.

In this list, we'll take a trip back to the 1960s and '70s to recall some love songs you're sure to remember, songs that have established their place in rock 'n' roll history yet were faced with significant music industry adversity upon release. Iconic artists like the Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, Paul Simon, and more all tussled with the narrow views of classic radio stations, both inside and out of the States. Despite the radio bans, these songs are all still memorable classics, and worth taking a look back at with a fresh perspective.