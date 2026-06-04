'70s Bands Boomers Are Still Waiting For Younger Generations To Discover

The 1970s saw a rapid proliferation of new bands onto the music scene, so it's no surprise that a few boomer favorites were eventually lost in the noise. The decade saw the mainstream rise of reggae, soft rock, heavy metal, disco, and other nascent styles, and for every lasting standout within their genre, myriad other bands slipped into obscurity. Now, when younger generations have almost the entirety of music history at their fingertips, more of them than ever have been able to turn backward and discover some of the decade's greatest. But there is more to find than just the hits, and likewise more to find than just the hitmakers.

Here we unearth a few of those hidden gems for the world to once again marvel at. Some, like Foghat, managed at least a single hit. Others never climbed far on the charts at all, instead making their mark in the form of cult followings or by influencing their more successful peers. Here then are some of the bands who rocked the '70s hard but have yet to be discovered by the younger generations.