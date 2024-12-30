Classic Bands With Only One Original Member Left

With three, four, or even more people involved, a rock band is a tricky environment to navigate. Multiple opinions can lead to band tension over creative matters and, if the group finds international and monumental success, business affairs, legacy, and many other complicated subjects. It's remarkable that a big band can stay together for any period of time at all, but a few manage to survive and thrive for decades. The key to making it last seems to be evolution — very few bands stick around forever, but those that do invite lineup changes. Whether it's due to death, willing departure, or termination via a power-mad lead singer or main songwriter, band lineups change, and there's not much to be done about it, even if those exits keep happening.

Here are some well-entrenched and once-dominant bands from the '60s, '70s, '80s, and '90s who are still intact after all these years, but perhaps only arguably so, as they're still touring and even recording with only one member remaining from their earliest days or peak era.