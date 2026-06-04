5 One-Hit Wonder Love Songs From The '90s That Still Have Us Head Over Heels

The Proclaimers are one of those "one-hit wonders in America, big overseas" kind of bands. For those in the U.S., the Scottish duo of brothers Craig and Charlie Reid is known mostly for "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," a charming folk-rock highlight of 1993. In the U.K., the duo also had chart success with "Letter from America," "I'm on My Way," and a cover of Roger Miller's "King of the Road," but charted only once in the U.S. with "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)."

However, it earned the song a place in the hearts of hopeless romantics. "The song [(I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles] is a devotional thing about how far you'd walk for a woman's love," Charlie Reid told The Guardian in 2022. While the earworm, call-and-response "Da-da da da (Da-da da da)" chorus may not have made it the best song to include on a mixtape for your crush, it was still a moving proclamation of the power of love.

Though initially released five years earlier in the U.K., where it reached No. 1, the Proclaimers decided to put out "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" as a single in North America after the song was included on the soundtrack for the 1993 hit film, "Benny & Joon." After 11 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" peaked at No. 3 in August 1993, earning the brothers Reid a gold record from the RIAA.