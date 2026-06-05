Don't Throw Out Concert Ticket Stubs From The '60s And '70s — They Could Be Worth Hundreds Or More

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Does anyone remember physical concert tickets? As absurd as physical tickets might sound to younger people, the lack of them might seem equally absurd to older people. But no matter that tickets make decent souvenirs or curios to tuck away in a box somewhere, they can also be your ticket to one month's mortgage discount. Don't throw away stubs from the '60s and '70s just yet, because they could be worth hundreds.

But first: Yes, it seems like a long shot that a tiny slip of deteriorated, graying or yellowing paper with faded ink could survive longer than some people. It also seems like a long shot that someone would pay money for such a keepsake rather than go, "Oh neat," and continue on their merry way. But here's a general rule, whether it be for concert posters found at thrift stores or estate sales, vintage '80s rock band t-shirts that go for hundreds, or anything else: If you sell it, they will buy. There's always a superfan somewhere who wants your swag.

If you're keen on cleaning out your closet and want to divest yourself of tchotchkes, head to eBay for a public auction, StubHaul or Dave Buys Ticket Stubs for a private evaluation and purchase, Autographia for (often, but not always) signed goods, or many other websites, and get to work peddling your memories. Some places actually pay cash. No matter such pawn-shop practices, old ticket stubs constitute a real market — one that can make hundreds, if not more.