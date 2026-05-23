10 Concert Posters You Shouldn't Ignore At Thrift Stores And Estate Sales

Let's say you're poking through a cardboard box of old band posters tucked away into the back of a thrift store or hanging out on someone's lawn at an estate or tag sale. How do you know what it's worth? Some precious pieces of rectangular paper are worth way more than others and shouldn't be ignored, much like rare vinyls you shouldn't pass up.

It's kind of weird to think that a slip of perishable paper could go for thousands of dollars, but it's true. Even with tears, creases, etc., the Psychedelic Art Exchange says that vintage posters can go for $1,000 to $3,000 with damage and even up to a staggering $10,000 in perfect "museum quality" condition, as it's called. The gallery gets daily calls from sellers looking to make money, much like Dawsons Auctioneers, to whom you can submit a picture to get your piece evaluated. A poster need not even be that old to sell for multiple hundreds of dollars. One limited edition, hand-signed flyer from a Puscifer show at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado from as recent as 2024 sells for about $600 on Sold Out Posters as of this writing.

While there's no way to tell how many such posters are hanging around in thrift stores or estate sales waiting to be picked up and possibly re-sold (or just kept on the wall), there's bound to be some. So keep an eye out, especially when it comes to posters from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, The Grateful Dead, Pearl Jam, Primus, Tool, and more.