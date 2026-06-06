Not Jerry Garcia, Not Kurt Cobain: This Is The Most Expensive Guitar Ever Sold At Auction

Even as guitar noobs poke their way through "Wonderwall," the ghosts of legends strum and shred on stage, like Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Kurt Cobain, Jerry Garcia, Eddie Van Halen, etc. Surely, the guitars that have soaked up the sweat of such fretboard heroes would sell the most at auction, right? Think again. It's Pink Floyd's David Gilmour who outdid them all. His all-black Stratocaster sold for $14,550,000 in March, 2026. So yeah, there's no need to feel bad the next time you want extra guacamole on your burrito.

Surely, you think: For that price, this is a flame-spewing guitar with frets made of pure diamond and a headstock that projects the hologram of Jimmy Page? Nope. It's just a beat-up black Stratocaster. But, this is the guitar that Gilmour used for every Floyd album from 1970 to 1983, legendary "Comfortably Numb" solo and all. That includes "The Dark Side of the Moon," the most monumental prog rock album of all time that outsold all other albums of the '70s (at 50 million copies sold) and is nearing 1,000 weeks on the Billboard Hot 200. So if you were a Floyd superfan with a spare $14.5 million to spend, what would you do?

The Strat came from the collection of late Indianapolis Colts owner and billionaire, Jim Irsay, who owned a staggering collection of largely music memorabilia that, all together, sold at auction on Christie's for over $84 million. Gilmour's guitar was the most expensive item in the lot.