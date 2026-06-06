Not Jerry Garcia, Not Kurt Cobain: This Is The Most Expensive Guitar Ever Sold At Auction
Even as guitar noobs poke their way through "Wonderwall," the ghosts of legends strum and shred on stage, like Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Kurt Cobain, Jerry Garcia, Eddie Van Halen, etc. Surely, the guitars that have soaked up the sweat of such fretboard heroes would sell the most at auction, right? Think again. It's Pink Floyd's David Gilmour who outdid them all. His all-black Stratocaster sold for $14,550,000 in March, 2026. So yeah, there's no need to feel bad the next time you want extra guacamole on your burrito.
Surely, you think: For that price, this is a flame-spewing guitar with frets made of pure diamond and a headstock that projects the hologram of Jimmy Page? Nope. It's just a beat-up black Stratocaster. But, this is the guitar that Gilmour used for every Floyd album from 1970 to 1983, legendary "Comfortably Numb" solo and all. That includes "The Dark Side of the Moon," the most monumental prog rock album of all time that outsold all other albums of the '70s (at 50 million copies sold) and is nearing 1,000 weeks on the Billboard Hot 200. So if you were a Floyd superfan with a spare $14.5 million to spend, what would you do?
The Strat came from the collection of late Indianapolis Colts owner and billionaire, Jim Irsay, who owned a staggering collection of largely music memorabilia that, all together, sold at auction on Christie's for over $84 million. Gilmour's guitar was the most expensive item in the lot.
The detailed history of Gilmour's Black Strat
Like a lot of other legendary guitars, David Gilmour's guitar has a nickname: The Black Strat. The storied, beat-up Stratocaster wound up in billionaire Jim Irsay's collection in 2019 when he bought it for almost $4 million (a world record at the time), adding it to guitars owned by the likes of Jerry Garcia, Kurt Cobain, and Eric Clapton (and also the original manuscript for Jack Kerouac's "On the Road" — one unbroken sheet of "spontaneous prose"). Irsay's entire collection accounted for four of the five most expensive guitars ever.
Gilmour's Stratocaster is not only the most expensive guitar sold at auction; its history has been more finely chronicled than most people's lives. Gilmour's guitar technician, Phil Taylor, released a now out-of-print book, "Pink Floyd: The Black Strat, a History of David Gilmour's Black Fender Stratocaster" in 2008 (fourth edition, too), containing about a quadrillion pictures of the guitar over the years; Christie's cited the book in Irsay's lot. Gilmour's guitar also came with its "The Wall"-era case, still has its tremolo bar screwed into place, and just might smell like Gilmour's palms. This is all quite exceptional for a musician who was never meant to be a permanent member of Pink Floyd.
As for what caused Gilmour's guitar to jump in price from about $4 million to $14.5 million in seven years is anyone's guess beyond the obvious: market trends, Jim Irsay's name, strong competition from buyers, blah blah. But no worries. Folks who want in on the action can always snag a used Gilmour Signature Stratocaster Relic, a reproduction of the real deal on Reverb. It'll only cost you around $15,000.