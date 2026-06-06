We all know that you've got to take care of things to make them last, right? Time deteriorates everything, but especially minutely-crafted panels of wood shaped into a hollow cavity and kept under about 180 pounds of incessant string tension. Add skin oil and perspiration, humidity, temperature and air pressure differences, exposure to light, etc., and you've got a battle of preservation ahead of you. But is there a limit? How long do acoustic guitars usually last?

The real answer will satisfy nobody: It depends. First off, acoustic guitars are more sensitive and prone to damage over time than solid-body electrics. They can also be made from solid wood or laminate, the former of which uses pieces of solid wood while the latter uses a bunch of pieces of wood or other materials stuck together in layers. Predictably, solid wood guitars last much longer and are that much more expensive. In either case, frets get worn down over time, necks bend under the pressure of strings, tuning pegs might loosen, the headstock might crack, the body gets scuffed and warped, etc. But most importantly, more use equals more wear and tear.

Like a true death by 1,000 cuts, or a bad eating habit that catches up to you after 20 years, an acoustic guitar need not be bashed to splinters on stage to get ruined. Lower-quality guitars can die in as little as five years or less, while well-constructed, well-cared-for guitars can live for hundreds. But take heart, because even beater guitars, like Elvis' first $6.95 guitar, can change music forever.