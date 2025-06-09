The Most Valuable Guitar In The World Is Worth A Staggering Amount

One of the things Aaron Shum is very proud of is that the completed guitar was presented in Hall 1 of Baselworld in Switzerland in 2015. If you're scratching your head about why that matters, Baselworld was once a big deal in the world of luxury watches and jewelry. It was something like the industry's Super Bowl, Oscars, or Grammys, and Hall 1 was where the most high-end pieces were displayed. But after 103 years, Baselworld wasn't drawing enough revenue, and it hasn't returned since 2019. That year, though, the Eden of Coronet did return to the luxury trade show in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

If you're guessing that it was frowned upon to pick up the Gibson and break into song, you're right. For all the effort that was put into making it expensive, you have to wonder if anyone even bothered to tune it. However, the guitar was and is still playable, even with millions of dollars worth of diamonds attached. Mark Lui is a songwriter and musician himself, so keeping the utilitarianism of the instrument may have played into his design.

In September 2015, while performing a Jackson 5 medley with his brothers at an orchestra in London, Jermaine Jackson played the $2 million guitar on stage in front of thousands of people at the BBC Proms at the Park concert. The volume and tone knobs are covered by the diamond applications, but seemingly they're still accessible since he successfully played the show.

Advertisement