5 Songs That Take Boomers Back To Their First Prom
The baby boomer generation is loosely defined as those born between 1946 and 1964, meaning most attended prom sometime between '62 and '82 — a period that produced some of the most iconic and touching love songs ever. After rock laid its rhythm-and-bluesy roots in the '50s, the ensuing decades became some of the most prolific and swiftly diversifying periods in popular music history. That era, when the boomers came of age and began crafting music of their own, produced a treasure trove of vaunted hits, and like almost all forms of music, a huge portion of those tunes celebrated love.
To take boomers back to that wide-eyed, passionate feeling from their teenage years, we've picked five songs that almost certainly played at their prom. All of them were released toward the peak of the baby boomer era, but each came from a different year, reflecting the evolving and varied tastes of young boomers, a group far too often viewed as a single monolith. Here then are five love songs to send any boomer back to the swaying and swooning of young love's most exciting night: prom.
Colour My World — Chicago
Throughout the '70s and beyond, Chicago's "Colour My World" was one of the go-to prom staples, and a single listen is enough to show why. The arpeggiated piano backing evokes the famous '50s chord progression, a standard for romantic ballads and other lovestruck croonings since its namesake decade, but it veers into its own, equally tender direction. When Terry Kath's signature thick tenor-baritone enters, strong yet soft, it's curtains for anyone still resisting the song's sugary charm. The entire song's lyrics are fewer than the average single verse, but their poetic plea for a lover to "Color my world / With hope of loving you" gives the song ample sentimentality.
Released in 1970 on the album "Chicago" (dubbed as "Chicago II" by fans to fit the band's subsequent numbering system), "Colour My World" hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, and per Playbill, it achieved a lasting success beyond being a "perennial prom theme." On the song's meaning, songwriter and band trombonist James Pankow explained to Songfacts: "I titled it 'Colour My World' because it affected a lyric that again mirrors the emotion of love. In this case, I used the emotion of love and description as a Technicolor movie that takes places in my heart. It colors, it gives color and vivid definition to my life." It certainly brought color to the lives of many prom-goers in the years following, as well.
Unchained Melody — The Righteous Brothers
It'd be hard to produce any list of baby boomer love songs without including the Righteous Brothers' stirring cover of "Unchained Melody." Over 60 years since its recording, the classic ballad has endured as a playlist essential for not only proms but virtually any sentimental occasion. In 2025, wedding retailers The Black Tux asked over 900 married couples what song they chose for their first dance, and "Unchained Melody" won out over iconic pieces from Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Etta James, and more. Combined with the significant second wind the song received from its inclusion in the 1990 romance "Ghost" (enough to rechart it 25 years after its release), "Unchained Melody" has never strayed far from public attention.
For such an obviously romantic song, its origins are far more earthly: The duo of Alex North and Hy Zaret wrote the track in 1955 for the film "Unchained." When writing the song, they intended to convey the yearning a prisoner (the film's protagonist) felt for the family he was locked away from — not some sweeping declaration of love. Ten years later, when the Righteous Brothers recorded its cover, it wasn't even selected as an A-side, instead playing B-side to the relatively obscure "Hung on You." Nonetheless, the cream rose to the top, and "Unchained Melody" became one of the most endearing and enduring love songs of all time.
A Whiter Shade of Pale — Procol Harum
For boomers born around '50 to '53, it's almost certain their prom-going years featured Procol Harum's biggest hit, "A Whiter Shade of Pale." Certainly, anyone that attended prom during 1967's famous Summer of Love or the following few years was destined to encounter the tune again and again, because, as singer Gary Brooker put it to Louder, "Everybody — I'm not exaggerating, everybody — had it." There's no end to the accolades and accomplishments that "A Whiter Shade of Pale" has accrued through the years, like its status as one of the highest-selling singles in history or the more than 1,000 recorded covers since its release. But why is it that the song has become such a beloved romance staple?
Undoubtedly the song's gentle rolling organ, Gary Brooker's rich voice, and the plodding bass beat — just the right pace for slow dancing — make the song easy listening dance fodder. The lyrics, written by unofficial sixth member Keith Reid, are part of the answer, too. They're trippy and cryptic, the sort you might expect from Jimi Hendrix's originals, but also artful and evocative. Speaking with HuffPost, Reid offered, "It's kind of something which is impressionistic, so people never really get to the bottom of it. So it has some kind of mystery to it like a painting, you can always find new levels of meaning. ... you can just kind of sit back and look at it endlessly."
Wonderful Tonight — Eric Clapton
Eric Clapton may have severely hurt his own legacy in recent years (and some not so recent), but there was a time when he was known mainly for crafting hit pop songs that gave way to masterful blues guitar solos. When Slowhand slowed down, too, he was able to create some genuinely affecting and poignant ballads, like "Bell Bottom Blues," "Tears In Heaven," and of course, the ageless and adoring ballad "Wonderful Tonight." The track, like a few others of Clapton's best, was written about his then-girlfriend Pattie Boyd, and his genuine affection for his partner is captured faithfully in the final recording.
The story of the song's creation may be even more darling than its sound. It was 1976, and Clapton and Boyd were preparing to go to a tribute to Buddy Holly put on by the pair's mutual friend Paul McCartney. Boyd was taking longer than expected to get ready, fussing over her appearance, which left Clapton with some unexpected free time. What could have been the preamble to a domestic squabble instead became a grand gesture of love. As Boyd herself told Taylor Swift for Harper's Bazaar, "I came downstairs with trepidation thinking [Eric] was going to be so angry that I'd taken far too long, and instead he said, 'Listen, I've just written this song.'" The fact that "Wonderful Tonight" grew as a flower from a potential minefield makes its saccharine message all the sweeter and helps explain why the song has become a fixture at proms and weddings alike.
Stairway to Heaven — Led Zeppelin
By this point, it's impossible to even venture a guess at how many proms have ended with Led Zeppelin's signature song, "Stairway to Heaven." Anecdotally, we can confirm it as a fixture at school dances in general throughout the '80s, '90s, and 2000s, and a host of blog posts and message boards online exist to both substantiate the claim and extend its dance dominion back to the '70s. By now, over 50 years since its 1971 release as the closer to side one of "Led Zeppelin IV," the song has become a default closer to proms, homecomings, and the like. For many generations, it's known as the final opportunity for one final slow dance before a cathartic release during the climactic guitar solo and coda.
In addition to being one of the most famed and acclaimed rock songs of all time, "Stairway to Heaven" is also a pitch-perfect song to dance to — though it requires two very different dances in its different sections. The A section's ornate arpeggiated guitar and accompanying recorders provide a homey backdrop for Robert Plant's subdued, plaintive vocals, all of which help service the delicate, flowery lyrics. Crucially, those lyrics are left cryptic and symbolic, which allows them to drift to the background of the listener's — meaning dancer's — mind, allowing the romance of the moment to take center stage. In many ways, "Stairway to Heaven" is the perfect closer, hence why so many have chosen it to cap off the most important dance of their young lives.