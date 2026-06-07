5 Songs That Take Boomers Back To Their First Prom

The baby boomer generation is loosely defined as those born between 1946 and 1964, meaning most attended prom sometime between '62 and '82 — a period that produced some of the most iconic and touching love songs ever. After rock laid its rhythm-and-bluesy roots in the '50s, the ensuing decades became some of the most prolific and swiftly diversifying periods in popular music history. That era, when the boomers came of age and began crafting music of their own, produced a treasure trove of vaunted hits, and like almost all forms of music, a huge portion of those tunes celebrated love.

To take boomers back to that wide-eyed, passionate feeling from their teenage years, we've picked five songs that almost certainly played at their prom. All of them were released toward the peak of the baby boomer era, but each came from a different year, reflecting the evolving and varied tastes of young boomers, a group far too often viewed as a single monolith. Here then are five love songs to send any boomer back to the swaying and swooning of young love's most exciting night: prom.