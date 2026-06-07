Waiting For Cat Stevens Inspired Carly Simon To Pen This 1971 Hit In Under An Hour

It's hard to imagine keeping Carly Simon waiting for a date, even if you happen to be folk-pop superstar Cat Stevens, and it's even harder to fathom that the delay led to Simon writing "Anticipation," one of her signature hits, in under an hour. But that's exactly how this top-notch tune came about, an incidental creation that turned into a top 20 single and led to all sorts of accolades for Simon. Thanks to a lag in an at-home dinner arrangement and one of the most creative voices in songwriting, the world received a tune that otherwise might never have come into existence.

Simon may have kept the subject of "You're So Vain" a mystery for more than half a century, but she's been all too eager to share the tale of Stevens' sludgy time management skills. The catchiness and commercial success of "Anticipation" are evidence of Simon's ready talent as a songwriter. The fact that she squeezed it in between getting ready and getting to know Stevens is a testament to her skill for seizing the moment and turning it into art. She did it quickly, too. Stevens ended up being about 40 minutes late; Simon spent that time coming up with a classic that fans still adore, one that solidified her hitmaker status and made her an icon of the '70s music scene.